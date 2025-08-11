Skip to Content
At least four injured in shooting in Austin, authorities say

By Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — At least four people were injured in a shooting incident near a Target in Austin, Texas, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear what the status of the injured were.

The suspect is at large and is a white male wearing khaki shorts and a Hawaiian or floral shirt, Austin Police said in a post on X.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

