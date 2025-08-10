Man dies from cardiac arrest after falling off capsized boat in Kapolei

By Jeremiah Estrada

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV) — A man died after a cardiac arrest after falling into the ocean from a capsized boat in Kapolei on Saturday morning.

A 66-year-old man was swam to shore by two others also on the capsized 15-foot boat. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated the unresponsive man who was in cardiac arrest around 8:18 a.m. on Aug. 9.

The boater was transported from Hanua Street in critical condition to the emergency room. He was later pronounced dead.

High surf and choppy waters were reported at the time of the incident. There were no signs of foul play in this case.

