Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

2 killed, 2 injured in stabbing sparked by argument at Detroit pool party; no arrests

By
Published 12:19 pm

By Nick Lentz

Click here for updates on this story

    DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A woman and a man are dead, and two other men are injured after a stabbing at a pool party on Saturday night, according to the Detroit Police Department.

Officers responded to the incident on the 18500 block of Fleming Street around 10 p.m.

Police said an argument over a woman at the party led to a man stabbing the four people. A woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s were killed, officials said.

As of Saturday night, one of the men injured is in critical condition, and the other is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, though Detroit Police Department Deputy Chief Arnold Williams said investigators have identified a person of interest.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content