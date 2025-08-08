Mississippi reports first West Nile virus death of the year in Washington County

By Angela Williams

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Miss. (WAPT) — The Mississippi State Department of Health has confirmed the first death from a human case of West Nile virus in the state this year.

MSDH said the death was reported in Washington County. The agency does not provide details of the specific age or gender of the deceased out of respect and privacy for the family.

There have been 10 human cases of West Nile virus reported in the state so far in 2025. West Nile virus is transmitted primarily through the bite of an infected mosquito.

To reduce the risk of mosquito exposure, MSDH advises staying indoors or taking personal protective measures, especially between dusk and dawn, which are peak mosquito biting times.

Using mosquito repellent with DEET is recommended, with products containing up to 30 percent DEET, providing adequate protection under most conditions. For children ages 2 to 12, DEET concentrations of 10 percent or less should be used, and parents of children under 2 years should consult their pediatrician.

Wearing long sleeves and pants with socks and shoes, when practical, is also advised.

To protect homes, MSDH suggests disposing of tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots, or similar water-holding containers, removing all discarded tires on the property, and ensuring garbage can lids are closed to prevent water collection. Turning over plastic wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use and cleaning and chlorinating swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs are also recommended.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.