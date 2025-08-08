Airman charged in fatal firearm incident at Wyoming Air Force Base

By Haley Britzky, CNN

(CNN) — A US airman has been charged with obstruction of justice and involuntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal firearm discharge at an Air Force base in July, which resulted in the death of a 21-year-old service member.

The on-duty incident, which killed Airman Brayden Lovan, occurred in the early morning hours of July 20 at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming. Few details have been provided about the firearm discharge, though the Air Force said at the time that it was under investigation and out of abundance of caution security forces were conducting “100% inspections of the M18 handguns to identify immediate safety concerns.”

An Air Force spokesperson said in a statement on Friday that the investigation “has progressed and an individual has now been arrested on suspicion of making a false official statement, obstruction of justice, and involuntary manslaughter.”

“As with all individuals accused of a crime, the person arrested in this case is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” the spokesperson said. “The investigation in this case is ongoing and further details are not available.”

As a result of the incident, Air Force Global Strike Command ordered a pause of using the M18 handgun — manufactured by Sig Sauer — until further notice.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety and security of our personnel, the pause will remain in place pending the completion of comprehensive investigations by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the AFGSC Safety office,” Air Force Global Strike Command said in a release in July. “During this period, Security Forces Airmen will be equipped with the M4 rifle, ensuring no lapse in AFGSC’s security posture.”

Sig Sauer said in a statement that the company “proactively offered assistance” to the military as they investigate, and “remain willing to help in furtherance of their ongoing inquiry.”

Lovan entered active duty in November 2023, and had been serving at F.E. Warren Air Force Base for his first assignment with the 90th Security Forces Squadron since May 2024. The commander of the 90th Security Forces Group, Col. Jeremy Sheppard, called Lovan a “valued defender, teammate and friend.”

