Trump increasing federal law enforcement in DC beginning Thursday night

By Samantha Waldenberg, Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration will increase the federal law enforcement presence in Washington, DC, starting Thursday night, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. It comes just days after a well-known former Department of Government Efficiency staffer was assaulted in DC.

“President Trump has directed an increased presence of federal law enforcement to protect innocent citizens. Starting tonight, there will be no safe harbor for violent criminals in D.C. President Trump is committed to making our Nation’s capital safer for its residents, lawmakers, and visitors from all around the world,” Leavitt said in a statement.

A White House official confirmed to CNN that the increase in law enforcement presence will include federal officers in “marked units, and highly visible.”

The increased presence will start at midnight and begins as a 7-day effort, with the option to extend, the official added.

The effort will be led by US Park Police, with participation from US Capitol Police, FBI, DC Police, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and others.

It “will be focused on high-traffic tourist areas and other known hotspots,” according to the official.

Despite Trump’s repeated claims of increased crime in DC, 2025 crime numbers are lower than last year’s, according to a preliminary year-to-date crime comparison from DC Police. As of Wednesday, violent crime is down 26%, according to the DC Police.

