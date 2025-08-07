Nursing home staff commended after residents escape early morning fire

By Jamy Pombo Sesselman

SOMERSET, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Firefighters battled a fire early Thursday at a nursing home in Somerset, Massachusetts.

Crews were called at 3:30 a.m. to Somerset Ridge Center on Brayton Road, where arriving firefighters encountered flames in an empty community room on the second floor.

All of the residents were able to get out, and no injuries were reported.

Somerset Fire Department Chief Jamison Barros said fast-acting staff helped keep the situation from being worse.

“The staff basically sheltered in place and protected the residents today. Had they not done a fantastic job, we could have had quite a few patients from smoke inhalation and other injuries, so I do commend the staff,” Barros said.

Fire officials said the sprinkler system was working at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Last month, a fire at the Gabriel House Assisted Living facility in Fall River killed 10 people and trapped dozens of residents inside. At least 30 people were hurt.

