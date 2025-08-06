White House plans increase in federal law enforcement in DC over crime as Trump threatens to bring in National Guard

By Kristen Holmes, Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration is making plans to increase the federal law enforcement presence in Washington, DC, Thursday and Friday following an assault on a well-known former Department of Government Efficiency staffer over the weekend, three sources familiar with the plan told CNN.

Officers from ICE, FBI, National Guard, along with local DHS agents will be part of the federal law enforcement presence, one of the sources told CNN.

Local federal agents in the area have been told to be ready to be deployed, the source added.

A senior White House official said that the move was not solely because of the assault, but a follow up on the president’s “Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful” executive order.

“The assault just further underscores the need for a greater law enforcement presence in DC,” the official said.

“Washington, DC is an amazing city, but it has sadly been plagued by petty and violent crime for far too long,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to CNN. “President Trump is committed to making our Nation’s capital safer and even more beautiful for its residents, lawmakers, and visitors from all around the world.”

Sources said the operational details were still being finalized as of Wednesday night.

CNN has reached out to the DC mayor’s office for comment.

Earlier Wednesday, President Donald Trump said he might deploy the National Guard to DC over recent crime.

“We’re going to beautify the city. We’re going to make it beautiful. And what a shame, the rate of crime, the rate of muggings, killings and everything else. We’re not going to let it, and that includes bringing in the National Guard maybe very quickly too,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

