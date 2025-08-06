White House plans increase in federal law enforcement in DC over crime as Trump threatens to bring in National Guard



CNN

By Kristen Holmes, Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration is making plans to increase the federal law enforcement presence in Washington, DC, Thursday and Friday following an assault on a well-known former Department of Government Efficiency staffer over the weekend, three sources familiar with the plan told CNN.

Officers from ICE, FBI, National Guard, along with local Department of Homeland Security agents will be part of the federal law enforcement presence, one of the sources told CNN.

Local federal agents in the area have been told to be ready to be deployed, the source added.

A senior White House official said that the move was not solely because of the assault, but a follow up on President Donald Trump’s “Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful” executive order.

“The assault just further underscores the need for a greater law enforcement presence in DC,” the official said.

The order, signed in March, aims to ensure that “all applicable quality of life, nuisance, and public-safety laws are strictly enforced,” including crimes involving assault, battery, larceny, graffiti, public intoxication and more.

“Washington, DC is an amazing city, but it has sadly been plagued by petty and violent crime for far too long,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to CNN. “President Trump is committed to making our Nation’s capital safer and even more beautiful for its residents, lawmakers, and visitors from all around the world.”

Sources said the operational details were still being finalized as of Wednesday night.

CNN has reached out to DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office for comment.

Despite Trump’s repeated claims of increased crime in DC, 2025 crime numbers are lower than last year’s, according to a preliminary year-to-date crime comparison from DC Police. As of Wednesday, violent crime is down 26%, according to the DC Police.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump said he is considering having his administration take over the DC Police Department and might deploy the National Guard to DC over recent crime.

“We’re going to beautify the city. We’re going to make it beautiful. And what a shame, the rate of crime, the rate of muggings, killings and everything else. We’re not going to let it, and that includes bringing in the National Guard maybe very quickly too,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

According to the DC National Guard’s website, the branch consists of more than 2,700 soldiers and airmen. The DC National Guard reports only to the President of the United States.

The president’s intensified threat to bring the National Guard into the nation’s capital comes after he deployed thousands of Guard members to Los Angeles in June, in response to protests in the city over immigration enforcement.

Trump’s decision faced criticism from Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who pushed back strongly and requested him to “send everyone home now.”

Earlier this year, Trump said that the federal government should “take over” DC.

“I think that we should govern District of Columbia. It’s so important, the DC situation. I think that we should run it strong, run it with law and order,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One in February.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Rashard Rose contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.