Residents confront alleged mail thief

By Chelsea Hylton

STUDIO CITY, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Residents at a Studio City apartment complex confronted a man on Tuesday night, who they believe has been stealing mail in the area.

Residents at the apartment complex recognized a man they believe has previously stolen mail in the area. One of the residents confronted the man and there was a struggle before the man managed to flee the area.

“I popped out to film him, to say, ‘hey, you like to rob us,’ and he tried to swat the phone away and I pepper-sprayed him,” said Timothy Brehmer, a resident who lives nearby. “He then tried to get in his car, we were trying to get him out, and he pulled out a knife.”

Surveillance footage shows a man using a key to open mailboxes and take what’s inside.

Brehmer admits that confronting the man probably was not the best idea and police also advised him not to take matters into his own hands.

“I’m done having my stuff stolen,” he said.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department received a call after 11 p.m., but by the time they showed up, the man was gone. It is unclear if the man is the same one in the video taking mail.

The LAPD is continuing to investigate the incident.

