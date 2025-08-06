‘People just lose their minds’: Video shows brutal gas station beating

By Rachael Perry

HOBE SOUND, Florida (WPBF) — Video shows the moments officials say two brothers brutally beat a 61-year-old man at a gas station.

The incident happened Friday morning at the Cumberland Farms gas station in Hobe Sound. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the confrontation began with a verbal assault but quickly escalated into a violent battery.

49-year-old Shane Thomas Blois and his brother, Erick Blois, were both arrested and charged with battery.

WPBF 25 News sat down with MCSO Capt. Joseph Collazo, who explained the events leading up to the violent assault.

“The primary suspect was sitting in front of the gas pump when the victim pulled up to get gas from the gas pump. He was a little frustrated because the guy was sitting there and apparently not using the gas pumps. He beeped his horn and asked the guy to move. He became agitated,” Collazo said.

He said the primary suspect, Shane Blois, grabbed a rubber mallet and started hitting the 61-year-old victim before his brother, Erick Blois, showed up and joined in.

The victim was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

“There were some injuries to his body, some cut scrapes on his eyebrow, as well as his leg and his elbow. Two versus one with a rubber mallet. I know it doesn’t sound like it’s super dangerous, but they do have some weight to them, and it would hurt very much,” Collazo said.

According to the MCSO, both suspects left the scene in separate vehicles; however, witnesses recorded their tag information, and deputies were able to identify and locate both men.

Collazo said Shane Blois was found at his home in Hobe Sound, where he hid in his attic during a three-hour standoff with deputies before he surrendered. His brother, Erick Blois, was arrested following a traffic stop in Juno Beach.

Shane Blois was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and booked into the Martin County Jail. Erick Blois was charged with battery.

Collazo said that while the brothers were in the wrong and the 61-year-old is clearly the victim, he encourages people to avoid partaking in any road rage behavior.

“People just lose their minds sometimes when it comes to traffic and, you know, the horns beeping and stuff like that. It’s best to just find another gas pump,” he said.

Collazo said the victim had his wife and grandchildren in his vehicle at the time of the incident; however, they were not injured.

