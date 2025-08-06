5 soldiers hospitalized after shooting at Fort Stewart. The shooter has been apprehended

By Dakin Andone, Jason Morris, Sara Smart, Ryan Young, Mark Morales, CNN

(CNN) — Five soldiers were shot in a shooting incident at the US Army’s Fort Stewart in Georgia, according to a verified Facebook page for Fort Stewart and the associated Hunter Army Airfield.

The nature of the soldiers’ injuries was unclear. All were taken to Winn Army Community Hospital, the post said.

There is no threat to the community, the post added, noting the shooter has been apprehended. Two law enforcement officials previously told CNN the shooter is no longer a threat.

The shooting occurred in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area of the fort, according to a post on the Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield Facebook page. Law enforcement responded to reports of a possible shooting at 10:56 a.m., and the installation went into lockdown eight minutes later, the post said.

The shooter was apprehended at 11:35 a.m., the post said. The 2nd ABCT complex remains on lockdown, though Fort Stewart has lifted the lockdown in other areas.

Lt. Col. Angel Tomko, the Fort Stewart Police Department spokesperson, earlier confirmed “there is an active shooter,” but would not provide further details.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield page.

The US Army’s Fort Stewart trains and deploys active and reserve Army units and is home to the 3rd Infantry Division. It is about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, Georgia. Fort Stewart is associated with the Hunter Army Airfield, which is in Savannah itself.

More than 10,000 people – soldiers, family members and Army civilian employees – reside on Fort Stewart or Hunter Army Airfield property, according to the combined post’s website. The combined post employs more than 25,000 people.

Agents from the FBI’s Savannah, Georgia, office are responding to Fort Stewart and coordinating with the Army Criminal Investigation Division, according to an FBI Atlanta spokesperson.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said on X he was in “close contact” with law enforcement, saying he was “saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart.”

“We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same.”

