Family devastated after dog dies in apparent grooming van accident

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Florida (WSVN) — A family is searching for answers after their dog died during his monthly grooming in an apparent accident inside the van in Lighthouse Point.

The family said their yellow Labrador Retriever, named Luke, protected and took care of Erick Jiron’s 4-year-old daughter.

“My daughter was diagnosed with autism and this dog pretty much helped her, you know, like in so many ways, kind of understand the world, you know, he was like her buddy,” Jiron said.

On Saturday, the family hired a mobile grooming company for the 7-year-old lab. It was one they’ve used for the past three years.

When the service was taking longer than it normally did, Jiron went outside to check on them.

“I go and I knock on the van. On the side, the side door is closed, and then I’m knocking on the back, the front, everywhere, and I can’t get a response from anybody inside,” said Jiron.

Jiron then went to check the back of the van.

“I see the generator was running, but the doors were closed, right? And the generator was inside of the van, but there’s a division, like a wall,” said Jiron.

He went back around to the front of the van, finding an unlocked door and a window inside, where he could see into the back of the van but couldn’t reach the area where he found the groomer and Luke.

“I peeked through there and I see the guy laying there on the floor with foam coming out of his mouth and the only thing I could see in the back for my dog is just his ear was kind of hanging over the side of the tub,” said Jiron.

With the help of a neighbor, Jiron managed to get inside the van, pulling out the dog groomer and Luke, trying to do what they could to help until rescue crews arrived.

A preliminary investigation by Lighthouse Point Police says they believe this was an accident.

Police told 7News the doors were closed while a gas-powered generator was running toward the back of the van, leading to both the employee and Luke being exposed to carbon monoxide.

“People should know that, if they get these services, you know, check. Check if there is a generator, if the doors are open, if there’s ventilation, this could happen to anybody, you know,” said Jiron.

Tragically, Luke did not survive.

The employee, who had only been working with the company for five weeks, is currently in the hospital.

7News reached out to the owner of the company, who said in a statement in Spanish that she is heartbroken by what happened. She added that this has never happened before and her company is working with authorities and she has taken steps to prevent this from happening again.

“I know it’s an accident, and that’s where I know it’s hard because I don’t know if I’m sad, if I’m angry, if I’m disappointed, because I trusted this company,” said Jiron.

As his family continues to mourn the loss of their beloved pet, Jiron said he keeps checking up on the employee’s condition.

“It’s better if, at least, that he’s good, that he’s alive, you know? Instead of losing two lives,” said Jiron.

Officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration visited the home Tuesday morning.

Jiron said he plans to get another service dog for his daughter at some point, but it’s something that’s far from his family’s focus for the moment.

