Apple is investing another $100 billion in the US, Trump set to announce

By Lisa Eadicicco, CNN

(CNN) — Apple is investing another $100 billion to expand its operations in the United States, President Donald Trump will announce later Wednesday, a White House official said.

The major investment will come after the tech giant already committed $500 billion to growing its domestic footprint earlier this year. The tech giant has shelled out billions of dollars over the past because of Trump’s tariffs.

“President Trump’s America First economic agenda has secured trillions of dollars in investments that support American jobs and bolster American businesses,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement to CNN. “Today’s announcement with Apple is another win for our manufacturing industry that will simultaneously help reshore the production of critical components to protect America’s economic and national security.”

The new investment will include the launch of an American Manufacturing Program aimed at moving more of Apple’s supply chain to the United States. Another goal of the program will be to incentivize other US companies to make components domestically.

Bloomberg was the first to report the news of Apple’s upcoming announcement.

Apple did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Shares in Apple (AAPL) were up 3.5% Wednesday morning and on track for their biggest single-day gain since May. Despite the gain, Apple shares are down roughly 16% this year.

The Trump administration has been pushing for Apple and other tech giants to produce their products in the United States rather than rely on assembly facilities and supply chain operations largely located in China, India and Vietnam. But experts have said doing so would be challenging because of a lack of a skilled technical workforce, and higher labor costs. Many of Apple’s key suppliers are located in Asia, meaning assembling products in the US would require shipping parts across the world.

Trump has previously threatened Apple and Samsung, the world’s two largest smartphone makers, with more tariffs particular to those companies unless they make their phones in the United States.

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else,” Trump posted on Truth Social in May. “If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook has privately spoken with Trump to discuss the impact of tariffs on his company in recent months, according to a White House official. Cook said on Apple’s earnings call last week that he expects Apple to incur $1.1 billion in tariff-related costs during the September quarter.

The announcement is also set to come as Trump just raised tariffs on India, where Apple assembles most of the iPhones it sells in the US. Trump also said in May that he had a “little problem” with Cook over the company’s decision to make iPhones in India.

However, smartphones are exempt from Trump’s reciprocal tariffs on scores of trading partners, as well as the newly announced 25% additional tariffs on India, a key win for companies like Apple.

As part of Apple’s previous commitment to invest $500 billion in the US, the company will open a manufacturing academy in Detroit and source rare earths – which are critical for electronics like smartphones and TVs – from US-based supplier MP Materials.

Apple’s latest US expansion comes as the tech stalwart has been navigating multiple challenges throughout 2025. In addition to grappling with Trump’s tariffs, the company delayed a high-profile update to its Siri virtual assistant as it faces pressure to keep up with companies like OpenAI and Google in the artificial intelligence race.

But analysts are confident that Apple will be able to avoid severe damage from tariffs, partially because of Cook’s proximity to the Trump administration.

“Tim Cook is known to be the supply chain genius of technology,” Ted Mortonson, technology sector strategist at financial services company Baird, told CNN. “And I think his whole supply chain team is well aware… before it happens, what the Trump administration is thinking and not thinking.”

Apple is just one of many tech giants that have expanded their American footprint over the past several months. Texas Instruments committed $60 billion to make semiconductors in the United States in June, and Taiwanese chipmaking giant TSMC invested $100 billion in US manufacturing in March. Leading AI chipmaker Nvidia also said it would build its supercomputers in the United States in April.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Alayna Treene and John Towfighi contributed to this report.

