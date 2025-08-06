2 women suspected in July fatal stabbing arrested

By Carlos E. Castañeda

SAN JOSE, California (KPIX) — Police arrested two women on Tuesday as suspects in a fatal stabbing in San Jose last month.

The incident happened on July 20 at about 12:51 a.m. on S. Second Street near E. San Fernando Street in Downtown San Jose. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release on Wednesday that officers arrived to find a man suffering at least one stab wound and began life-saving measures.

Medics responded and took the victim, identified as 22-year-old Raymond Orozco, to a hospital where he died of his injuries. The suspects fled before officers arrived, police said. It was the city’s 15th homicide of 2025.

During the investigation, homicide detectives identified 20-year-old Mercedes Rosales and 18-year-old Micaela Van, both San Jose residents, as the primary suspects, police said.

On Tuesday, detectives working with undercover officers and members of the department’s gang violence unit located both Rosales and Van in San Jose and arrested them after obtaining arrest warrants and search warrants for their homes, police said.

They were taken to the Santa Clara County Main Jail, where Rosales was booked for murder and Van was booked as an accessory to murder.

Police asked anyone who has information about this case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Barragan #4106 and/or Detective Harrington #4365 of the San José Police Department Homicide Unit via email: 4106@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov, or by calling 408-277-5283.

