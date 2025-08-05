Teacher arrested, accused of having sex with student in classroom

By Matthew Dietz, Karin Johnson

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) — A teacher at Lakota East High School has been arrested and charged after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.

Justin Daniel Dennis, 42, was arrested Monday after allegations of sexual misconduct were investigated.

The sheriff’s office said Dennis allegedly had a sexual relationship with a female student during the 2021-22 school year.

According to a court complaint, the victim told deputies from December 2021 through September 2022, she and Dennis engaged in “consensual” sexual intercourse and oral sex “multiple times” in multiple locations, including Dennis’ classroom, home, the parking lot of the victim’s work in Springdale, and other locations.

Deputies say the victim was a senior during the alleged “relationship”, and was 17-years-old at the time. Deputies also say the victim showed a text thread between her and Dennis, where they talked about the past “relationship.”

At the time of the alleged misconduct, Dennis was employed as a teacher at Lakota East High School and served as the advisor of a student assistance group that the victim was part of, the sheriff’s office said.

Dennis was taken into custody on Monday and is being held in Butler County. He’s charged with sexual battery.

“This case is deeply disturbing. Teachers are placed in positions of trust and authority, especially when working closely with students. Just like law enforcement officers, they are expected to uphold the highest standards of conduct. This betrayal of trust will not be tolerated. We will continue to aggressively pursue justice for victims and ensure the safety of our children,” Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said.

A spokesperson with Lakota Local Schools said Dennis was placed on paid administrative leave immediately after the district learned of the complaint.

“This individual and their alleged actions do not align in any way with the values or character of Lakota Local Schools. Again, the safety of our students is always our first priority and we will investigate any accusation or threat,” the statement from Lakota Schools said in part.

Dennis was arraigned Tuesday and had his bond set at $100,000. His attorney, Chelsea Panzeca entered a not guilty plea and said they will fight the charge.

