Rising by Reaching Back: Trustee Renee Jefferson Patterson Champions HCC’s VAST Expansion in Northeast Houston

By Francis Page, Jr.

August 5, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the ever-evolving story of Houston’s educational champions, few names shine as brightly as Renee Jefferson Patterson — a woman whose personal trials transformed into triumphs and whose professional journey is now shaping futures across the Bayou City. As Trustee of Houston Community College District II, Patterson’s journey is both deeply personal and profoundly inspiring. From the heartbreak of losing her naturally conceived triplets to climbing the ranks of HCC leadership, she has never let pain dim her purpose. Instead, she’s turned her experiences into power — and she’s using that power to pave new paths for underserved communities. Now, with a bold vision and unwavering commitment, Trustee Patterson is bringing the HCC VAST (Vocational Advancement and Skills Training) program to the heart of Northeast Houston, unlocking doors for young adults with intellectual disabilities in neighborhoods like City Gas, Pleasantville, Fifth Ward, Trinity Gardens, Kashmere Gardens, and Acres Homes. “Everyone knows someone who could benefit from this,” Patterson told Houston Style Magazine. “This isn’t just about policy — it’s personal. Every child deserves the right to learn, grow, and feel like they belong.” The VAST program is a transformative initiative that supports students with autism, ADHD, Down syndrome, and other intellectual differences. While many such students often face isolation or academic failure in traditional settings, VAST offers a nurturing, skills-driven environment that fosters independence, employment readiness, and dignity. But Patterson isn’t stopping at just bringing the program to new zip codes. She’s calling on the entire Houston community — parents, pastors, nonprofits, educators, and influencers — to rally behind this mission and amplify the reach of these opportunities. “Houston Community College belongs to the people,” she affirmed. “Our job is to remove barriers, not build them. The path forward demands that we walk it together.” Her leadership style is a blend of heart and hustle. Patterson has already made waves by helping families avoid foreclosure, assisting foster youth in transition, and advocating for seniors trying to protect generational wealth. Her legacy is being built not in boardrooms, but in living rooms, classrooms, and community centers. This latest expansion is more than a program; it’s a movement. One rooted in equity, access, and a profound belief that no learner should be left behind — regardless of diagnosis or zip code. From Interior Design Icon to Education Trailblazer Outside the classroom, Renee Jefferson Patterson is also a nationally acclaimed interior designer and founder of SaraDonna Designs, a brand trusted by presidential cabinet members, mega churches, and luxury real estate developers alike. Her flair for elegant, elevated spaces is matched only by her passion for transforming lives — and that duality makes her one of Houston’s most dynamic forces for good. Why It Matters The expansion of the VAST program is a game-changer. It delivers vocational training, life skills education, and inclusive empowerment directly to the doorsteps of communities long underrepresented in higher education. It’s also perfectly aligned with Houston Style Magazine’s mission to uplift, inform, and advocate for the city’s richly diverse readership. As we look toward a more inclusive and equitable Houston, let Trustee Patterson’s vision remind us: progress isn’t just about programs — it’s about people.

Want to Learn More or Get Involved?

📧 Office of Trustee Renee Jefferson Patterson Houston Community College – District II 📩 Email: renee.jefferson@hccs.edu

📍 Learn more about HCC’s VAST Program: hccs.edu/vast

Let’s celebrate a woman who embodies style, strength, and service — and support the expansion of a program that is changing the lives of students and families, one neighborhood at a time.

