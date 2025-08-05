Pouring their hearts into it: Wineries unite to save Old Sugar Mill from foreclosure

By Michelle Bandur

CLARKSBURG, Calif. (KCRA) — The Old Sugar Mill in Clarksburg is facing foreclosure after its owner passed away unexpectedly in June, leaving the business without a clear succession plan and prompting the bank to step in following a notice of default filed in Yolo County.

“It takes you away from home. It feels like a whole different place,” said Patsy Chavez, describing the mill’s unique appeal.

David Ogilvie, a vintner who creates wine at the mill for Silt Wine Company, acknowledged the challenges ahead.

“Foreclosures, big bad word. But banks have to do what they need to do in the next chapter,” he said.

Ogilvie is ready to embrace the next chapter, drawing inspiration from his great-grandfather, who constructed the historic sugar beet factory in 1934.

“We’re calling it the Old Sugar Mill Tenants Group,” he said, referring to the collective effort of 14 wineries teaming up to keep their tasting rooms open.

“We’re not in an organization that can pull the money to run as a co-op-type thing. We’re just kind of a band-aid while we’re in the time of transition,” Ogilvie said, highlighting the tenants’ efforts to maintain operations by covering essential expenses like utilities, cleaning services, and venue salaries.

Chavez expressed her emotional connection to the mill and her desire to continue sharing Clarksburg wine with the world.

“I can’t see the sugar mill not operating, like it’s just so devastating,” she said. “When the owner died, I felt like I was mourning him, but I was really mourning everything that’s going on here.”

The tenants are determined to preserve the mill’s legacy and ensure its future.

“In this time period, we’re keeping the place running, keeping our customers happy and keeping Clarksburg happy and keeping the place as a regional jewel to help people enjoy agritourism,” Ogilvie said.

The bank has a timeline in the foreclosure proceedings.

The Old Sugar Mill is expected to be up for auction sometime in November.

