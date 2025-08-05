Four-month jail sentence for woman who drove through school crosswalk, killing two children

By Ryan Dickstein

RIVERDALE PARK, Maryland (WMAR) — A Hyattsville woman responsible for the deaths of two children has been sentenced to four months incarceration.

Back in April, Olga Lugo Jiminez, 52, pleaded guilty to failing to stop at a pedestrian crosswalk, causing her vehicle to fatally strike 5-year-old Sky Sosa and 10-year-old Shalom Joy Mbah.

Both children were walking to Riverdale Elementary School, accompanied by Sosa’s father, when the tragic incident occurred on November 20, 2023.

Sosa’s father was hit as well, but survived.

Jiminez wasn’t charged until May 28, 2024.

Initially she faced two counts of criminally negligent manslaughter, yet, court records show the indictment was amended on April 29, about two weeks after Jiminez plead guilty to lesser charges.

The downgraded charges, for which Jiminez admitted guilt to, only carried a 60 day maximum prison sentence for each count.

Therefore between both victims, County Circuit Court Judge Judy L. Woodall agreed to sentence Jiminez to 120 days in jail.

“The loss of these two children is a devastating reminder of how critical it is for drivers to remain vigilant and responsible behind the wheel,” said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson. “They were simply walking to school – something countless children and their parents do every day. While today’s sentence follows the sentencing guidelines set by the State, it does not begin to reflect the depth of this loss for the Sosa and Mbah families. Their lives have been forever impacted because of this heartbreaking tragedy, and our hearts remain with them during this incredibly difficult time.”

Mbah’s family has since sued Jiminez for wrongful death. That civil case is ongoing.

