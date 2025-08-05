Dad driving 100+ mph with kids in car among 3 arrested under Florida ‘Super Speeder’ law

By Edward Franco

COLLIER COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — Three drivers were arrested in Collier County for traveling at dangerously high speeds, all over 100 miles per hour, as state troopers ramp up enforcement under a new traffic safety law.

Among those arrested was Jose Prieto Cespedes, who was pulled over on Alligator Alley while driving over 100 mph with his wife and children in the car. In another incident, Christopher Jenkins was clocked at the same triple-digit speed on Pine Ridge Road. Authorities are still investigating the third arrest, trying to determine where that driver was headed.

“The difference is, now we can take those people to jail just for speed alone,” said Lt. Gregory Bueno with the Florida Highway Patrol.

All three drivers were arrested under Florida’s new “Super Speeder” law, which went into effect July 1. The law allows officers to charge drivers criminally for traveling more than 50 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, or for exceeding 100 mph regardless of the limit. First-time offenders can face up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

“We lose 3,100 lives every year on our Florida roadways,” Bueno said. “And I guess it’s until it touches someone, you know, or a family member that you care about. You may not often think about that.”

“We’re trying to save these folks from themselves, from making these bad decisions, driving, traveling at such high extreme speeds, not only endangering themselves, but endangering others as well,” Bueno said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said these arrests are part of a broader push to reduce fatalities by targeting reckless drivers before they become statistics.

