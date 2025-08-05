Body found in burning car parked in Walmart lot

By John MacLauchlan

HOMESTEAD, Florida (WFOR) — A disturbing discovery after Miami-Dade firefighters extinguished a car fire in a store’s parking lot and found a body inside.

It happened Monday night in the parking lot of a Walmart in the area of SW 136 Avenue and SW 288 Street, west of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said just before 7:30 p.m., deputies were sent to the lot to check out reports of a car on fire.

When they arrived, the sheriff’s office said deputies found a car with flames shooting out of it and tried to put out the fire themselves, however, they were unsuccessful. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and put it out and that’s when the body was discovered.

The sheriff’s office said they are working to determine the gender and identity of the person.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

