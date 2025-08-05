3 men arrested, dozens of animals seized amid dog-fighting ring investigation

By Kelly Doty

GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina (WLOS) — Three people face multiple charges after the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says it uncovered a multi-location dog-fighting ring.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation began on June 12, 2025, after animal control responded to a complaint about barking dogs and concerns about the animals’ welfare. Due to the severity of the situation, deputies assisted animal control.

Throughout the course of the investigation, the sheriff’s office said it found a large number of mistreated dogs at a Simpsonville address and two Greenville addresses. In total, 35 adult dogs and six puppies were seized.

The suspects were identified as Jamie and Jhamual Greer, who are father and son, along with a friend, Khalil Kasson Ibn-Thorpe. The Greers are each charged with 17 counts of ill treatment of animals, 17 counts of animal fighting and one count of criminal conspiracy. Ibn-Thorpe is charged with 18 counts of ill treatment of animals and seven counts of animal fighting.

The Greenville Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information related to this case or other suspected animal cruelty cases to contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

