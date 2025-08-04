Sparks and steel: Man goes TikTok viral for offering free welding classes

By Jacqueline Aguilar

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — One Tucson man went viral on TikTok for using sparks and steel to teach others. His welding and fabrication classes are empowering people of all ages and walks of life to learn the trade at no cost.

Learning how to weld can be costly, ranging from several hundred dollars to about $30,000.

What started as a small community workshop has already grown beyond what Travis Reed, owner of Mass Fabricator, expected. His classes are growing, giving even more people in Tucson the chance to pick up tools and learn new skills.

Reed learned to weld in 1992 and has continued working in the industry for decades.

He teaches free welding and fabrication classes on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mass Fabricator, located at 50 E. Ohio St. Ste. 1. From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., he teaches people under 18 with a guardian and people who need ADA accommodations.

“You just show up. I have all the equipment, the welders and the helmet. I don’t have the best equipment, but I’m doing the best with what I have,” said Reed.

He has posted on TikTok about his free classes for two years.

“I think timing is everything,” Reed said.

It wasn’t until one of his TikTok videos went viral in July that people started lining up around his shop to learn from him.

“I was just really humbled and honored that it kind of took off and people are wanting to learn from me now,” Reed said.

That video has reached almost 600,000 views.

“I can’t do several things,” Reed said. “But what I can do is build stuff out of metal and weld. So, I’m just using what I have to give back.”

Reed is paying it forward, teaching others his skills and tricks of the trade to those who want to learn.

“I’m setting aside special times for people under 18, with their parents and people who happen to be in a wheelchair or anything else. I’ve had a lot of them reach out because it’s been just totally inaccessible and they ask, How do I get in there? Can you make it happen for me? And I just want everybody to be involved, I don’t care what your situation is,” Reed said.

In the future, Reed hopes to teach others in a larger community space.

If you’re interested in joining one of Reed’s classes. Sign-up information is here.

Mass Fabricator is located on the Southside, off Campbell and Benson at 50 E. Ohio St. Ste. 1.

