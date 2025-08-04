Man breaks into Sacramento area building, dies after falling from sixth-story balcony

By Esteban Reynoso, Jose Fabian

SACRAMENTO, California (KMAX, KOVR) — A man fell to his death from a Sacramento building early Sunday morning after breaking into the business complex, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fire crews were the first to arrive at the 1750 Howe Avenue scene around 2:30 a.m. due to a fire alarm, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

The sheriff’s office said firefighters reported seeing a man who had broken in on the sixth-floor balcony. Not long after deputies arrived, the man climbed over the railing and fell.

“There was a subject hanging off of a sixth-floor balcony,” said Amar Ghandi, the public information officer for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. “Didn’t appear to try and steal anything or anything else. Broke his way into that sixth-floor balcony area, and climbed over.”

Fire crews provided first aid, but the man died at the hospital from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said they investigated and found that the man had broken into the complex, caused $100,000 worth of damage, pulled a fire alarm and then made his way onto the balcony.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office’s homicide unit responded to the scene to make sure there were no signs of foul play.

The sheriff’s office said they’re waiting to notify the next of kin before releasing the man’s name. Deputies said he did not have a criminal history.

