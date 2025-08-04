First on the Scene, First in the State: HCC’s EMS Program Leads Texas into a Safer Tomorrow

By Francis Page, Jr.

August 4, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a city where seconds can mean the difference between life and death, Houston Community College (HCC) is making every heartbeat count. The college’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) program has officially claimed the top spot as the No. 1 EMS training program in Texas, according to the 2024 National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians and the Texas Department of State Health Services. And if you’re thinking about a career that saves lives while securing a future, this is your flashing red-and-blue signal to go for it. 🚑 Why HCC’s EMS Program Is a Lifesaver—Literally and Professionally HCC’s EMS program isn’t just setting the pace statewide—it’s racing past it. With a jaw-dropping 99% first-time pass rate on the National Registry exam, HCC grads are walking into hospitals, fire departments, and private emergency care companies as top-tier professionals. Out of 62 EMS training programs across Texas, HCC ranked highest in test scores, student retention, job placement, and national education compliance. “We hear it again and again from our healthcare affiliates—they love our students,” said Vicki May, HCC EMS Program Director. “They’re not only well-prepared; they’re highly employable. Our faculty makes sure of it.” 👩‍⚕️ A Career with Purpose—and Paychecks The EMS field isn’t just in demand—it’s critical. Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and Paramedics serve as frontline heroes in emergencies ranging from car accidents and cardiac arrests to natural disasters and citywide crises. With growing job demand nationwide, EMS careers offer stable salaries, swift entry into the workforce, and opportunities to grow into leadership, advanced trauma, or even emergency room roles. 🧠 Brains, Boots, and Heart: What Makes HCC #1 The HCC EMS program, rooted in 42 years of instructional excellence, operates under the Public Safety Center of Excellence at Northeast College, with additional training at the Missouri City and Spring Branch campuses. The curriculum doesn’t just teach textbook knowledge—it instills quick thinking, calm under pressure, and compassionate care. “Our students aren’t just passing exams,” said Interim Northeast College President Dr. Betty Fortune. “They’re becoming Houston’s next generation of health protectors.” 📍 Location Matters—And HCC Brings It Close to Home Serving Greater Houston’s diverse communities through 14 Centers of Excellence, HCC ensures EMS training is accessible, inclusive, and deeply rooted in local needs. The program embodies HCC’s mission to prepare students for a technological and global society while responding directly to community safety. Whether you’re fresh out of high school, changing careers, or looking for a meaningful role that matters every day, HCC’s EMS program offers an accelerated path to impact—without the decades of debt.

