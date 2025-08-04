City manager apologizes after viral video threatening officer who pulled him over

By Olivia Hickey

KONAWA, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Konawa City ManagerDaniel Bruton apologized after a video of him threatening to fire a police officer during a traffic stop went viral.

In a 10-minute phone conversation, Bruton said he had already apologized to the officer and acknowledged his frustration with the situation, but admitted it was not acceptable to take it out on the officer. He requested not to be recorded during the conversation.

“I’m extremely ashamed by it,” Bruton said.

He was referring to the body camera footage obtained by KOCO 5 of the traffic stop and its aftermath circulating on social media.

“I want you to get your ass back to town,” Bruton said in the video of the traffic stop.

“I’m just trying to do my job,” the officer responded.

Bruton said the incident began when he was pulled over by a Konawa police officer for driving 10 miles over the speed limit while on his way to address a major issue. Later, he was seen in the video threatening the officer’s job.

“I’m not going to listen to you. I’m your boss. You do as I say,” Bruton said in the video.

“It doesn’t matter. You can’t break the law like that,” the officer said.

“People break the law, and if you have a problem with it, write me a ticket,” Bruton responded.

Many residents have called for accountability or changes in the city’s administration following the incident.

“I was told to hang in there,” Bruton said when asked for his thoughts on the situation.

He said the Konawa City Council is aware of the incident.

