Crackdown on trafficking yields 72 arrests, rescues 29 victims

By Chris Oswalt

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A statewide law enforcement operation targeting human trafficking, drug crimes, and internet predators has led to 72 arrests and the recovery of 29 victims, officials announced Tuesday.

The two-week effort, called Operation Guardian Force, ran from July 14-29 and involved hundreds of officers coordinating search warrants, arrests, and compliance checks on sex offenders. Authorities said the operation also focused on identifying and assisting trafficking victims, connecting them with support services to begin their recovery.

The initiative brought together multiple law enforcement agencies and victim advocacy organizations to tackle what officials described as a growing crisis. Alongside the arrests, the operation sought to locate individuals who had evaded sex offender registry requirements, further broadening its reach.

Mississippi has faced increasing challenges with human trafficking and fentanyl-related crimes in recent years, prompting state and federal agencies to ramp up enforcement efforts. The operation highlights the scale of the problem and the resources required to address it effectively.

Victim service providers worked alongside law enforcement to ensure that those rescued during the operation received immediate care and resources. Officials emphasized the importance of addressing not just the criminal aspect of trafficking but also the long-term recovery needs of survivors.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.