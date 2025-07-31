Trump’s super PAC in powerful financial position with nearly $200 million on hand

By Fredreka Schouten, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s super PAC raised $177 million during the first half of the year and entered July with nearly $200 million in available cash to help shape the 2026 midterm elections.

The war chest held by Trump’s organization, MAGA Inc., is unrivaled for a president who cannot seek another term in office, and it reflects the aggressive fundraising by Trump and his team since he’s returned to office.

Donors included billionaire Wall Street trader Jeffrey Yass at $16 million; cosmetic heir Ronald Lauder, who donated $5 million; and Silicon Valley investor Marc Andreessen, who gave $3 million.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote a $5 million check on June 27, the same day he made $5 million donations each to two super PACs aimed at helping Republicans retain their US House and Senate majorities. Just three days later, Musk and Trump reignited their feud over the president’s policy megabill, which Musk criticized as “insane.”

MAGA Inc.’s filings late Thursday with the Federal Election Commission also show corporate interests writing big checks to back Trump’s political ambitions.

They include a total of $25 million from Texas-based pipeline company Energy Transfer and its executive chairman Kelcy Warren, and $5 million from UnitedHealthCare.

The $196 million in MAGA Inc.’s cash reserves far exceeds what other super PACs active in Republican politics had available at the end of June and positions Trump to have an outsize influence on GOP primaries.

A group affiliated with MAGA Inc., already has begun to spend heavily against Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, who opposed the president’s domestic policy legislation and has bucked him on foreign policy.

