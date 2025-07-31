Old phones, new lifelines: Elizabethtown police turn donations into emergency help for survivors

By DeAndria Turner

Click here for updates on this story

ELIZABETHTOWN, Kentucky (WLKY) — Old phones collecting dust in your drawer could become a lifeline for someone in crisis, thanks to a new partnership between the Elizabethtown Police Department and a national nonprofit.

The department is working with 911 Cell Phone Bank, an organization that provides free emergency phones to survivors of violent crimes, including domestic violence and human trafficking.

Since launching its victim services program in November 2023, Elizabethtown police have helped 113 survivors of domestic violence. Now, they’re expanding their efforts by distributing refurbished phones to victims who often have no means of communication.

“One of the struggles that we have run into is when victims come to us, frequently, they don’t have any means of communication,” said victim services specialist Anesha Knott. “Either their perpetrator has broken their phone, shut it off, or taken it.”

The department currently has five phones ready for immediate distribution. Some are limited to 911-only calls, while others include up to 60 days of prepaid service, allowing victims time to find safety and start over.

The program also invites community members to contribute. Residents can donate used cellphones and tablets, which are securely wiped and refurbished by 911 Cell Phone Bank before being distributed to victims across the country.

“It gives a small opportunity for you to give back to help someone else in need,” Knott said.

Devices can be dropped off at the Elizabethtown Police Department, addressed to “Victim Services Specialist Anesha Knott.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.