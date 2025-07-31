NFL’s Roger Goodell calls NYC shooting an ‘attack on humanity’ in first public comments since Monday’s tragedy

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell called Monday’s shooting in New York City an “attack on humanity” ahead of Thursday night’s annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

Goodell, who typically attends the new season’s opener, stayed in New York to attend the funeral of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was killed in the attack.

Speaking remotely on NBC ahead of the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers preseason game, Goodell told NBC’s Mike Tirico: “This attack is far more than on several individuals. This is an attack on humanity. This is an attack on our communities. This is an attack on New York. This is an attack on our way of life.”

“All of us have to do more to make sure that we’re doing everything to get help to people who need help and also to take the necessary precautions.”

Goodell gave a health update on the league employee who was seriously injured in the gun attack that killed four people and the gunman himself at the New York City building that houses the league’s offices.

“He is stable and improving,” Goodell said, noting he spent time with his coworker in a nearby hospital on Wednesday.

“I got to spend about an hour with him. (He) is an amazing young man and so we’re optimistic about his recovery. I think that’s good news for all of us in the NFL and obviously, our hearts continue to be in support with their family.

“He has a young family. I had a chance to meet his brother and parents and I think it’s something that is really hard for all of us to understand and to deal with,” Goodell said.

Ahead of the Hall of Fame game’s kickoff, the league held a moment of silent reflection to honor the four victims. Fans around the stadium stood in silence during the brief moment.

Shane Devon Tamur, 27, walked into 345 Park Avenue carrying an assault-style rifle and opened fire before he died by suicide.

A note found in the gunman’s pocket claimed he was suffering from CTE, a disease linked to head trauma – one that’s often associated with football players – and expressed grievances with the NFL, a source told CNN.

Earlier in the week, Goodell revealed the struggle of trying to comprehend what transpired.

“This has been a challenging time for our entire team. Please continue to take care of yourselves and one another,” he wrote in a memo on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the NFL released a statement saying the league was thankful for all the support it had received from around the world. It honored the “four innocent lives lost, including NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, whose heroism will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with the survivors as they begin the difficult journey of physical and emotional recovery,” the statement read.

