Man marks five years of eating at Chick-fil-A every day, except Sundays

By Marcella Baietto

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A 28-year-old from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, is celebrating five years of eating at Chick-fil-A nearly every day.

“Starting July 24, 2020, I’ve gone every single day that Chick-fil-A has been open, except for Sundays, of course,” Dan Limbauan said.

For half a decade, Limbauan has made the fast-food chicken spot part of his daily routine.

“I joke with my girlfriend that this is my longest relationship,” Limbauan said.

It’s a relationship that has become a constant through some of his biggest milestones.

“That’s where I celebrated every birthday since like 16,” Limbauan said. “I went there after my high school graduation. I picked my college because it was close to a Chick-fil-A.”

And once the Montgomery County native graduated, he couldn’t help but rep the food that fueled him through school.

“When I graduated college, I had a Chick-fil-A shirt underneath of my dress shirt,” Limbauan said.

But it didn’t stop there. He wanted something a bit more permanent to celebrate his streak and decided to get the chain’s motto, “Eat Mor Chikin,” tattooed on his leg.

“So, I did that in celebration of the four years,” Limbauan said.

This year, he commemorated the five-year streak with his family by his side and a surprise guest at the Lansdale location.

“We all got our food and then they brought out the cow,” Limbauan said. “So, I got to take a picture with the cow. It was a pretty special day, especially because I wasn’t expecting it to happen … I think I just really enjoy, well of course, the food, the people that work there and the values that Chick-fil-A has on being closed on Sundays.”

Throughout the years, he’s collected both handmade memorabilia and official merch while trying pretty much everything on the menu.

“The sauce. I think the sauce is what really got me,” Limbauan said. “I used to eat, oh, it was bad, like seven sauces a meal.”

As for the future, he’s planning on traveling abroad as the company begins opening up locations outside the U.S.

“They’re going to open places in Singapore, the U.K., Puerto Rico, Canada. So, maybe I can keep this going? It’s kind of like, I’ll go indefinitely,” Limbauan said.”

