Man accused of over 100 thefts, selling $70K in stolen tools

By Brandon Downs

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A suspect was arrested in Sacramento County after deputies said they estimated he sold more than $70,000 worth of stolen tools and recovered more than $16,000 in stolen merchandise.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began in May with theft investigators at Lowe’s and Home Depot contacting them to report a series of shoplifting incidents in the Sacramento Valley.

Detectives said they identified the suspect as 32-year-old Tyson John Senovio Renowden of Sacramento County.

Deputies said Renowden was arrested by the Lincoln Police Department on May 30 on felony theft charges but was released on pre-trial probation with a GPS ankle monitor.

Deputies said between June 4 and July 28, Renowden went on to commit thefts at Lowe’s and Home Depot throughout the Sacramento region more than 100 times.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Renowden was stealing and selling cordless tools and batteries since at least December 2024, deputies said.

In one case, deputies said he sold nearly 300 cordless tool batteries and more than 50 cordless tools to a Roseville resident. Deputies said the Roseville resident went on to sell the stolen merchandise online and at a local swap meet.

Over the past eight months, deputies said Renowden sold at least $70,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

He was arrested on Monday in Sacramento County and is not eligible for bail, deputies said.

On Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant at five locations in Placer and Sacramento counties, discovering more than $16,000 worth of merchandise belonging to Lowe’s and Home Depot.

