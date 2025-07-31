Kamala Harris to release book about 2024 presidential campaign

By Eva McKend, CNN

(CNN) — Former Vice President Kamala Harris will release a book in September about her historic campaign for president.

“What the world saw on the campaign trail was only a part of the story,” Harris wrote in a social media post about the book’s release.

The book — called “107 Days” — will be published by Simon & Schuster on September 23. It will give a behind the scenes look at the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.

“I believe there is value in sharing what I saw, what I learned and what I know it will take to move forward. In writing this book, one truth kept coming back to me: sometimes the fight takes a while,” Harris said in a video announcement.

After her loss to President Donald Trump, Harris has remained huddled with close confidantes and advisors to plan her political future.

The book announcement comes a day after Harris announced she will not run for governor of California in 2026. Those close to her say this doesn’t necessarily mean she will run for president in 2028, but this immediate choice at least allows her to continue to entertain that possibility.

Harris had loomed over the potential field for the governor’s race as a heavy favorite, with other prominent Democrats like former Rep. Katie Porter, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra also in the running. The party is favored to hold the office in the deep-blue state.

But she also faced skepticism from some home-state Democrats concerned about baggage from her unsuccessful White House campaign and the potential drag across the state’s battleground US House districts that could be pivotal in the midterms.

The former vice president, who was the first woman, Black person and South Asian person to hold that office, has published two books — a memoir, “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey,” and a picture book, “Superheroes Are Everywhere,” in 2019.

