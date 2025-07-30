Trump executive order imposes new 40% tariff on Brazil, bringing total rate to 50%

By Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday implementing an additional 40% tariff on Brazil, bringing the total tariff rate for the country to 50%, the White House said.

Trump had previously threatened to impose the 50% tariff effective August 1, according to a letter he sent earlier this month to the country’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In that letter, Trump threatened the hefty tariff if Brazil did not end its trial against right-wing former president, Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro, who has bragged about his closeness with Trump, is facing trial for allegedly attempting to stage a coup against Lula.

The order that Trump signed on Wednesday accuses the Brazilian government of “serious human rights abuses that have undermined the rule of law in Brazil.”

“The Order finds that the Government of Brazil’s politically motivated persecution, intimidation, harassment, censorship, and prosecution of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and thousands of his supporters are serious human rights abuses that have undermined the rule of law in Brazil,” the executive order reads.

The announcement of the increased tariff rate comes the same day that the United States is sanctioning Brazilian Justice Alexandre de Moraes, 12 days after announcing visa restrictions against him and other court officials over Bolsonaro’s trial.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

