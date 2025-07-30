Palestine Action’s co-founder wins bid to challenge UK ban under anti-terror laws

By Kara Fox, CNN

London (CNN) — The founder of pro-Palestinian activist group has won the right to challenge the British government’s decision to ban the group under anti-terrorism laws.

London High Court Judge Martin Chamberlain granted Palestine Action’s co-founder Huda Ammori permission to seek a judicial review Wednesday, saying that it was “reasonably arguable,” that the ban had disproportionately interfered with the group’s right to freedom of expression, assembly and association under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

The UK-based group, which aims to disrupt the operations of weapons manufacturers supplying the Israeli government, was proscribed earlier this month after two Palestine Action activists broke into Britain’s largest air base in central England in June, damaging two military aircraft.

The group’s ban makes it illegal under UK law to be a member of – or invite support for – Palestine Action and puts them on par with terrorist organizations such as Hamas, al Qaeda and ISIS.

The move has been condemned by multiple human rights organizations, including UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk, who said Friday that it raises concerns that UK counter-terrorism laws “are being applied to conduct that is not terrorist in nature and risks hindering the legitimate exercise of fundamental freedoms.”

Earlier this month the High Court refused Ammori’s application to pause the ban.

On Wednesday, Judge Chamberlain said that British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, who brought forward the proscription order, could have consulted Palestine Action prior to their ban.

The judicial review is likely to take place in September.

CNN has reached out to the Home Office for comment.

The news comes as more than 200 people have been arrested in support of the group since July 5, according to Defend Our Juries, a UK-based non-profit. Many have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offenses for displaying posters in support of the group or the Palestinian cause.

Demonstrations for Palestine Action have taken place this month across the UK, including London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Bristol and Truro.

