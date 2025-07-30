Chiefs owner says team feels ‘urgency’ in making final stadium decision

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Chiefs owner and CEO Clark Hunt said Monday the team has not made a final decision on its future stadium, but added there is some “urgency” for a decision.

Hunt said two primary options are on the table: renovating Arrowhead Stadium or building a new stadium in Kansas.

Talks are continuing on both sides of the state line, but Hunt added that stadium deals are complex and take time.

However, he said there is a timeline in mind, centered around the end of the lease agreement in 2031.

“The urgency for us really comes from the timeframe of our existing lease, which expires in the spring of 2031,” Hunt said. “So, we’re coming up on five and a half years left on the lease, and stadium projects generally are four and a half to five years from the time you start designing, getting the entitlements and then building whatever you’re building.”

Hunt said renovations at Arrowhead would focus on the interior of the stadium and enhancing tailgating.

He also said development around the Truman Sports Complex is unlikely.

“I do think there’ll be some opportunities to enhance the tailgating experience if we stay at the Truman Sports Complex. In Kansas, depending on where we end up, there may be a development opportunity around the stadium. We just don’t really feel that outside the perimeter of the Truman Sports Complex that that’s really a ripe area for development.”

The stadium is also undergoing temporary modifications for the 2026 World Cup.

