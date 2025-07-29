Neighbor chases burglary suspects after break-in at home

By Tim Pulliam

Click here for updates on this story

WOODLAND HILLS, California (KABC) — Thieves were caught on camera stealing from a Woodland Hills home and loading what they took into a getaway car. A neighbor managed to follow the suspects, who eventually crashed.

The search is on for the suspects accused of breaking into the Woodland Hills home on Sunday evening.

Video shows two people rushing out of the home, carrying a large item. They placed it in a black sedan and then took off.

A neighbor hopped in their car and followed the thieves, capturing it all on video from their vehicle.

At one point during the getaway, the thieves made a U-turn. That’s when more neighbors started noticing that something was off.

“We put our hands up in the air like, ‘What are you doing?'” a witness said.

The witness told ABC7 he saw the thieves driving wildly and called 911.

Another camera angle shows the thieves crashing into another car.

“His driver’s side front wheel just folded. He literally took off full speed, skidding with the tire,” the witness said.

The burglary comes amid a series of break-ins across the valley.

Matt from Studio City showed Eyewitness News an image of three people in hoodies attempting to break into his home a couple of months ago.

Last week, he said thieves tried to hit two houses on his block. Now, his neighbors are taking action.

“We started a neighborhood watch, so we’re patrolling and having eyes out. When we see suspicious vehicles, we’ll sometimes go up there, asking them, ‘Hey, are you lost?'” Matt said. “When you don’t have the license plate, it’s a particularly suspicious sign.”

Back in Woodland Hills, witnesses to Sunday’s burglary say the license plate on the thieves’ getaway car was also covered.

Police are investigating if the crime is connected to similar break-ins in the area.

“This stuff can’t keep happening. They have to be caught,” the witness said.

Police did not immediately say if any arrests had been made. Eyewitness News reached out for more information.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.