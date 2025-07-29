Foresters cruise into quarterfinals at NBC Tournament

WICHITA, Kansas. - The record-setting 10-time National Baseball Congress World Series champion Santa Barbara Foresters steamrolled their way into the 2025 quarterfinals with another dominant pitching performance.

Six pitchers (Noah Waldeck, Jaden Barfield, J.D. Goodcase, Tag Andrews, Andrew Guardino and Steele Eaves) combined on a 3-hit shutout over Lone Star Collegiate of Texas.

The Foresters went 3-0 in pool play and outscored their three opponents 26-1.

Santa Barbara will play in the elimination round starting Thursday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

The hitting star against Lone Star was Sawyer Farr.

The Texas A&M outfielder hit his first home run of the season, added two doubles and had 2 RBI.