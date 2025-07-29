Skip to Content
Top Stories

Foresters cruise into quarterfinals at NBC Tournament

FORESTERS TZ.00_00_19_15.Still003
YouTube/NBC Tournament
Sawyer Farr celebrates his first home run of the season
By
New
Published 11:19 pm

WICHITA, Kansas. - The record-setting 10-time National Baseball Congress World Series champion Santa Barbara Foresters steamrolled their way into the 2025 quarterfinals with another dominant pitching performance.

Six pitchers (Noah Waldeck, Jaden Barfield, J.D. Goodcase, Tag Andrews, Andrew Guardino and Steele Eaves) combined on a 3-hit shutout over Lone Star Collegiate of Texas.

The Foresters went 3-0 in pool play and outscored their three opponents 26-1.

Santa Barbara will play in the elimination round starting Thursday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

The hitting star against Lone Star was Sawyer Farr.

The Texas A&M outfielder hit his first home run of the season, added two doubles and had 2 RBI.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Foresters

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content