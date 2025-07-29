Fiesta’s ‘Los Ninos De Las Flores’ gives flowers to officers at Santa Barbara Police Department

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In a heartwarming moment ahead of Fiesta, Fiesta's 'Los Ninos De Las Flores' paid a special visit to the Santa Barbara Police Department on Tuesday.

Dressed in their colorful Fiesta attire, the girls brought fresh flowers as a gesture of gratitude and tradition.

The visit is part of Old Spanish Days, where honoring community service is just as important as celebrating heritage.

Officers welcomed the young visitors with smiles and photos, touched by the act of kindness.

As Fiesta continues, officers believe it’s small moments like these that remind us what community truly means.

For the flower girls, it was a chance to give back and connect with those who help keep the community safe.

It’s a tradition that blends festivity with appreciation, and today’s visit brought joy to both the children and the officers.

