Couple’s love story captures national attention amid health battle

KERMAN, California (KFSN) — A Central Valley couple is capturing hearts across the country with a love story that’s as enduring as it is inspiring.

Jeff and Grace Arends of Kerman have been nominated for the title of America’s Favorite Couple, a national contest that celebrates enduring love. But for the Arends, the recognition is about more than just a title, it’s a testament to their resilience in the face of life-altering challenges.

The couple met in Eureka in 1995 while attending college. Grace remembers being drawn to Jeff from the moment they met.

“He smiled, and it was nice,” Grace said. “He has a nice gentle aura about him.”

Jeff recalls that Grace made the first move.

“She actually asked me out,” Jeff said. “I said yes, and we’ve been together since then, about 40 years now.”

Now married with two children, the Arends have built a life rooted in love and mutual support.

That bond has been tested in recent years.

In 2017, Grace was diagnosed with both multiple sclerosis and trigeminal neuralgia, two incurable conditions that affect her nervous and immune systems.

“She’s a very social person,” Jeff said. “But having this disability compromise her immunity means she can’t do what she loves, like hanging out with friends. I struggle sometimes to see her struggle.”

Despite the hardships, Jeff has remained steadfast. He’s sold two of his cars to help support the family and cares for Grace full-time.

“[In our wedding vows] we said ‘in sickness and sickness, in poor and poor’ because we knew that if richness and health came, that would be a blessing,” Grace said. “We wanted to make sure we said the vows in a way that acknowledged the hard road ahead.”

Their story has resonated deeply with the Kerman community. A local group nominated the couple for the national contest and launched a campaign to help them win.

“Grace and Jeff have been pillars in the community,” said Kerman Mayor Maria Pacheco. “Couples like them are the heartbeat of the city. They met in college, settled in Kerman, raised their family here, and bought a home here.”

Winners of America’s Favorite Couple will be featured in Variety magazine and receive a $20,000 prize, money the Arends say would go toward Grace’s medical care.

“I’m looking forward to the win,” Pacheco said. “I can’t imagine a better couple to support.”

When asked about the secret to their lasting bond, Grace says, “He’s the quiet, silent type, and I’m the social type. I’m loud and he’s quiet, it’s just a good yin and yang.”

The Arends are currently ranked first in their group, but they need public support to advance to the next round. Votes can be cast at americasfavcouple.org/2025/jeff-and-gracee.

