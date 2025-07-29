Backpedaling on pollution, meteor showers, world’s first passenger jet: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Backpedaling on pollution

In a significant policy reversal, the Trump administration wants to repeal a 2009 scientific finding that human-caused climate change endangers human health and safety. Speaking on a conservative podcast, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin referred to climate change as dogma rather than science.

2️⃣ Left in the dark?

In Alaska’s North Slope region — the northernmost county in the US — one small radio station keeps eight villages connected and serves about 10,000 people. KBRW relies on federal funding to stay afloat, but it may not survive because of President Donald Trump’s public media cuts.

3️⃣ Passion and purpose

Ukrainian swimmer Vladyslav Bukhov fled his hometown as a child in 2014, when Russia first invaded his country. Then came the 2022 attack. Forced to train in a war zone, Bukhov never thought he would become a world champion. Now he’s trying to do it again.

4️⃣ ‘A beautiful sight’

The world’s first passenger jet — a luxurious British model that took off in 1952 — vanished from the skies after several deadly crashes. Aviation enthusiasts brought one back to life.

5️⃣ Night and day

People are waking up to a fresh fashion trend. Nightgowns — the sleepwear once strictly relegated to bedrooms and boudoirs — have become the summer dress of the year.

Watch this

🌈 Something for everyone: Northampton, Massachusetts, has always been a haven for the LGBTQ community. CNN anchor Victor Blackwell discovered a welcoming vibe for visitors as he rode the region’s bike trails, explored Smith College and kicked back at a coffee shop.

Top headlines

NYPD sending teams to Las Vegas to search for motive in office tower shooting

Ghislaine Maxwell offers to testify before Congress but with major conditions, including immunity

China-US trade talks conclude without deal to prevent tariffs from surging again

Check this out

📸 Pretty in pink: This stunning picture of a flock of roseate spoonbills soaring over a shark took the top prize in the 2025 Mangrove Photography Awards — but the serene image tells a bigger story. Discover why this moment was so rare, plus take a look at some of the other contenders.

Quiz time

📱Which country just overtook China as the biggest smartphone exporter to the US?

﻿A. Japan

B. India

C. Mexico

D. Brazil

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: B. India has overtaken China as the No. 1 exporter of smartphones to the US, following Apple’s tariff-driven pivot to New Delhi.

