Rising NBA star Antonio Reeves hosts youth basketball camp

By John Odenthal

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — An up-and-coming NBA basketball player gave back to his hometown of Chicago on Sunday.

Antonio Reeves, who recently signed a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets, hosted his inaugural youth basketball camp in Jackson Park on the city’s South Side.

The former Simeon Career Academy student helped lead a group of kids through a series of drills and scrimmages, with an assist from former U.S. Education secretary and Chicago Public Schools chief executive officer Arne Duncan.

Reeves said it was all about having fun.

“Basically just come out and have fun, to be honest, you know, just give back to the community is my main thing,” he said.

The New Orleans Pelicans picked Reeves in the NBA Draft in 2024. He was the 47th overall pick out of the University of Kentucky.

Reeves played three seasons with Kentucky after two with Illinois State.

The Pelicans waived Reeves earlier this month, and the Hornets signed him on Wednesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.