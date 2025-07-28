Police officer killed in Midtown Manhattan shooting was an immigrant father with another child on the way

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

(CNN) — Didarul Islam, a 36-year-old New York Police Department officer, was among four people killed Monday evening in Midtown Manhattan when a gunman stormed the lobby of the sprawling 345 Park Avenue office tower and opened fire.

Islam, an immigrant from Bangladesh who New York officials have described as a hero, leaves behind two young sons and his wife – who is pregnant with their third child.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch said Islam had been off-duty, but in uniform and working security in the building when he was shot and killed by 27-year-old Shane Devon Tamura.

“He was doing the job that we asked him to do,” said Tisch at a news conference Monday night.

“He put himself in harm’s way, he made the ultimate sacrifice – shot in cold blood, wearing a uniform that stood for the promise that he made to this city. He died as he lived, a hero.”

Didarul had served in the NYPD’s 47th precinct in the Bronx for three and a half years, Mayor Eric Adams said at the news conference.

He was his father’s only son, said Adams. The mayor met with Islam’s family earlier Monday night and told them “he was a hero and we admire him for putting his life on the line,” he said.

“Everyone we spoke with stated he was a person of faith and a person that believed in God and believed in living out the life of a godly person,” Adams said.

“He was saving lives. He was protecting New Yorkers. He embodies what this city is all about. He’s a true-blue New Yorker, not only in a uniform he wore.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other police departments from as far away as Los Angeles have posted messages in honor of the fallen officer and expressing condolences to his family.

“Police Officer Didarul Islam represented the very best of our department,” the NYPD posted on X. “He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today. We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honor his legacy.”

Police say Tamura shot five people, including Islam, before fatally shooting himself in the chest. One person survived and is in critical, but stable condition, authorities said.

