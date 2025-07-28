Milwaukee home shooting: Teen dead, 2 hurt, 2 suspects in custody

By Andrew Hubbuch

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that killed a 16-year-old and injured two other teenagers Sunday night near Silver Spring Drive and Long Island Drive.

According to police, the shooting happened inside a home where the 16-year-old victim died at the scene.

Another 16-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds. A 17-year-old also went to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said two 16-year-old males were arrested and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

This marks Milwaukee’s 14th shooting death of a child 17 or younger in 2025.

