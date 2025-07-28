Mayor Adams, Police Commissioner Tisch announce seizure of 3,000 illegal guns in NYC

By WABC News Staff

NEW YORK CITY, New York (WABC) — Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced the seizure of 3,000 illegal guns this year.

Mayor Adams said that brings the total guns removed since the start of his administration to more than 22,700.

The mayor and police commissioner said the removal of thousands of guns from the streets of New York City have led to a 54% decrease in shootings and 36% reduction in homicides.

“Nothing makes me prouder than the records we are setting in the fight against gun violence that are making our city safer,” said Mayor Adams. “Each gun seized represents a life saved, a family protected, and a community made safer. Public safety is the prerequisite for everything else we do in this city, and, over the last three and a half years, we have worked to create safer streets, safer subways, and a safer city for all New Yorkers and their families.”

The mayor vowed to keep trying to increase the amount of officers in the city.

“When 3,000 guns are taken off the street, the impact on public safety is unquestionable – and we are already seeing the results,” said NYPD Commissioner Tisch.

In the first half of 2025, New York City saw both the lowest number of shooting victims ever recorded in a six-month span and a tie for the fewest shooting incidents on record, matching the previous recorded low set in 2018.

Officials on Sunday thanked not just the police, but community activists like Yanely Henriquez, the mother of Angellyh Yambo, an innocent victim of a shooting involving a ghost gun in 2022. While shootings may be down overall, there are still stubbornly high numbers when it comes to teenage shooters and victims.

“New York has some of the toughest gun laws that we’ve created at the state level. However, like our DA said, they still end up here in the Bronx. We don’t own gun shops, so we are calling on our federal partners to finally do what is necessary to keep our kids safe,” said assembly member Chantel Jackson.

In June 2025, shooting incidents decreased by 30% compared to the same month last year, representing 125 fewer shooting victims.

That decrease followed a 23.1% decrease in shootings during the first quarter of 2025, which marked the lowest number of shooting incidents for any quarter in the city’s recorded history, accord to the city’s press release.

Tisch also said that due to the NYPD’s investigation into violent gangs, there have been 48 gang takedowns this year, leading to the arrests of 347 gang members and associates.

Of the guns seized, 1,500 of the 22,700 were classified as ghost guns. Ghost guns have no serial number and are virtually untraceable. They are assembled through components purchased as a kit or manufactured on a 3D printer.

