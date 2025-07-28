Investigators believe body found in College Lake is missing at-risk Watsonville teen

By Ricardo Tovar

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KSBW) — Investigators say they believe a body discovered in the waters of College Lake on Sunday is that of a missing at-risk Watsonville teen

Nicholas Magana-Zamora, 15, was last seen at around 11 a.m., leaving his home in Watsonville on Wednesday.

Official identification is still pending, but investigators believe the body was that of the missing teen.

A search and rescue mission has been ongoing since his disappearance was reported.

The search efforts were focused around College Lake near Holohan Road and East Lake Avenue, where Zamora was last seen.

The sheriff’s office on Friday confirmed discovering his cell phone, bike and shoes near the lakeshore, along with footprints leading both into and out of the water.

