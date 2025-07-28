Skip to Content
Helicopter responds to crash involving trash truck in York County

By Rachael Lardani

    DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WGAL) — Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a trash truck in York County, according to dispatchers.

The wreck happened in the 6000 block of Davidsburg Road between Pine Hill and Paradise roads in Dover Township at 6:04 a.m. Monday.

Dispatch said the crash was reported to involve entrapment, and a medical helicopter was called to the scene.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

According to the Dover Township Fire Department, “the roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.”

The Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating.

