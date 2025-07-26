Passengers at Denver International Airport evacuate from plane after landing gear issue

By Dalia Faheid, CNN

(CNN) — Passengers on an American Airlines flight departing from Denver International Airport Saturday were evacuated after a “possible landing gear incident,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane had experienced a “maintenance issue” involving an aircraft tire prior to takeoff, American Airlines said in a statement.

Emergency personnel at the airport and the Denver Fire Department responded to the issue and those on board were evacuated on the runway, according to the airport.

Five people were evaluated on scene, and another person was evaluated at a gate and transported to the hospital with a minor injury, according to the airport and airline.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was departing around 2:45 p.m. local time to Miami International Airport with 173 passengers and six crew members on board, American Airlines said.

“All customers and crew deplaned safely, and the aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team. We thank our team members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for their experience,” the airline said.

Customers will depart to Miami on a replacement plane later today, according to the airline. The FAA is investigating the incident.

