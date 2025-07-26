Man wanted for spraying anti-immigrant, antisemitic graffiti in Little Village, Chicago police say

By Sara Tenenbaum

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Chicago police are looking for a man who has been spraying antisemitic and anti-immigrant graffiti in the city’s Little Village neighborhood.

Chicago police said in three incidents the man has spray painted the words “ICE RULES” and/or a swastika on the outside of buildings.

The incidents happened:

June 19 between 12 and 3 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Cermak Road June 19 between 12 and 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Central Park Avenue June 20 between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Cermak Road The suspect is described as a white man with a light complexion, approximately 5 ft. 8 in. to 5 ft. 10 in. tall, 165-180 lbs., 25 to 35 years old with short black hair and clean-shaven except for long sideburns. He was wearing a black t-shirt with four squared logos on the front, blue denim pants and black gym shoes with white soles.

Police also released surveillance images of the suspect.

