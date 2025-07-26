Florida woman caught trying to carry turtles through airport security in her bra, TSA says

By Kerry Breen

Florida (WFOR) — A Florida woman was caught hiding two turtles in her bra while passing through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at the Miami International Airport, the TSA said Thursday.

The woman, who was not identified, had the turtles wrapped in what appeared to be gauze and plastic wrap, according to photos posted on social media by the agency. The TSA did not identify the breed of turtles. One turtle died, the agency said. The surviving reptile was turned over to the Florida Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“Friends, please – and we cannot emphasize this enough – stop hiding animals in weird places on your body and then trying to sneak them through airport security,” the TSA said on social media.

The TSA allows travelers to bring pets, including turtles, through security checkpoints. The animals must be removed from any carriers and carried through the checkpoint, the agency says on its website. The carrying case must be X-rayed as well. Airlines may have their own pet policies.

“Notice we said ‘carried’ and not ‘hidden underneath your clothing,'” the TSA remarked.

Another traveler attempted to smuggle an invasive turtle through TSA security at Newark Liberty International Airport in March, CBS News previously reported. The man had hidden the reptile in the front of his pants. The reptile was not harmed, officials said.

In 2024, the agency stopped a man from bringing a bag of snakes aboard a plane, and in 2023, Miami airport officials confiscated a bag of smuggled Amazon parrot eggs and live birds after hearing chirping coming from a duffel bag. The man carrying the bag had just arrived from Nicaragua and had a layover in Miami before traveling to Taiwan. He pleaded guilty to charges of smuggling birds.

